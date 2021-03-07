3 people shot, 2 die after dispute over crash in Kansas City

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men died and a third man was critically wounded after a shooting in Kansas City.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday after a fender bender crash. Becchina said a large disturbance after the crash led to the gunfire.

Officers from the Kansas City Police Department found two men who had been shot unresponsive in front of a home near East 51st Street and Agnes Avenue.

A third man was found with gunshot wounds just north of the two men who died.

The third man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

