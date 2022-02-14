SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks First is keeping track of crime in the city of Springfield, and what we learn from police about each incident throughout 2022. This story will be updated regularly as staff follows up with police about these crimes.

January 28, 2022

Springfield Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police were called to a domestic disturbance at 1004 East McDaniel. When officers arrived, they confirmed a woman and her children were inside the apartment, along with a man who was armed with a gun, according to police.

The officers forced themselves into the apartment and an interaction resulted in an officer shooting the suspect. Officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect but he later died of his injuries. The woman and her children were not hurt, nor were any officers injured during this incident.

January 31, 2022

Two bodies found in Springfield National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds at the National Cemetery on East Seminole on January 31. Springfield Police identify the men as 38-year-old Mark D Young and 46-year-old Justin S. Baker. Both were from Springfield, and police have notified both men’s families.

According to a news release, the Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident. Detectives have determined that the men knew each other and had been living together.

02/11/2022

Shooting on Prospect Ave. in Springfield leaves four people injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating after four people were hurt in a drive-by shooting.

According to Springfield Police Lieutenant Nelson Kibby, at about 4:00 p.m. two vehicles were heading westbound and one vehicle began firing on the other while driving. Springfield Police Department says four victims in total were transported to the hospital. All victims are expected to survive their injuries.

02/13/2022

Springfield police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex.

Around 10:30 p.m. on February 13, police were called to a shooting at Cherry Creek Apartments. When police arrived they discovered a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man has been identified as Spencer Anderson, 34, of Springfield. No suspects have been identified.