TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.– One man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2007 cold case homicide, after a true crime television program brought up resources.

In November 2007 authorities in Texas County responded to the discovery of Ricky Luebbert’s body near Tyrone. An investigation and autopsy revealed Luebbert had died from a gunshot wound, and identified a suspect, Tommie K. Whetzell.

Texas County Sheriff said Whetzell was at the time charged and convicted of a federal weapons violation and remained a suspect in the case, but no further charges followed.

In January 2022, Texas County Sheriff said a new investigation was opened with the help of resources from the show “Cold Justice”. After review of the original case files and evidence along with new witness interviews and additional analysis, the case was brought to a Texas County grand jury.

The jury returned an indictment for 63-year-old Whetzell for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and discharge of a firearm at or from a motor vehicle. Whetzell was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by Barton County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to Texas County.

“I hope that this arrest is of some comfort to family of the victim, even though it has taken 14 plus years to reach this point,” Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said in a press release.

Whetzell is being held without bond.