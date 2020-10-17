2 women file a lawsuit against Fayetteville photographer Dillon Dooms

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two women have filed a complaint against Dillon Dooms in Washington County’s Civil Division on October 9, accusing the Fayetteville photographer of voyeurism.

There is a third unnamed woman mentioned in the case listed as Jane Doe. She has asked for her identity to remain undisclosed but did provide background information about the case and her personal experience.

Dooms, 35, is a Benton County resident and his photography business was in Fayetteville. The women filing the lawsuit are from Washington County.

On August 10, 2020, Jane Doe had a photoshoot with Dooms at his studio. While changing clothes in private, she noticed some hidden cameras. Doe managed to turn the cameras and SD cards over to law enforcement, the complaint states.

A search warrant for Dooms’ studio was issued, and police found video footage of at least 12 different women in various states of nudity, including one minor.

On August 17, 2020, Dooms was arrested and charged with 13 counts of video voyeurism, according to the complaint.

The women are represented by attorney Josie Graves with Caddell Reynolds.

The 14-page complaint lists nine counts against Dooms:

Video Voyeurism (2x)

Invasion of Privacy (2x)

Outrage (2x)

Deceit (2x)

Punitive Damages

The complaint states, one victim said she did four photoshoots at Dooms’ studio in August and October 2019 and March and July 2020.

The other victim engaged in one photoshoot in July 2020, also at the defendant’s Fayetteville studio, according to the complaint.

The women claim they have sustained serious injuries — temporary and permanent; endured pain and suffering; lost income; have undergone medical care and treatment; and continue to incur medical expenses, according to the court document.

The plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial and a judgment against Dooms, “in an amount commensurate with their damages, for attorney’s fees and costs, for punitive damages, and for any and all other relief to which this Court deems them entitled.”