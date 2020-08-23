2 people shot, 1 person killed in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— One person is dead and another injured following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police says a vehicle with multiple people inside arrived at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. One person inside the vehicle was reported to be deceased and another was shot and had injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The others inside the vehicle were not injured.

The name of the deceased has not been identified at this time.

The victims told police they were in the area of 68th and Cleveland when they were shot. Officers responded to that area and located a crime scene and upon further investigation learned that a specific house was involved in the shooting.

A person of interest has been taken into custody.