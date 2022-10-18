SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery was sentenced to 10 years.

Trae Daniel Vineyard, 26, of Halltown was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 14 for his role in three robberies that occurred within two hours on the morning of Sept. 27, 2021.

According to a probable cause statement, Vineyard and an accomplice approached a man and woman running on Springfield’s North Benton Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27. One of the robbers had a semi-automatic handgun and told the man to give him his wallet. The male victim said he did not have one and both victims ran away.

At 8 a.m. the same day, Springfield police responded to another robbery call. The victim was leaving his apartment on East Calhoun Street on his way to class at Drury University. Two men were standing on the sidewalk, and one called out “hey, boy.” The man had a handgun and demanded the victim’s valuables. The victim said he just had a set of Apple AirPods and gave it to them. After the man searched the victim’s backpack, they ran away.

At 8:20 a.m. the same day, Springfield police responded to another robbery call, this one from North Grant Avenue. The victim was sitting on a bench, waiting for friends. Two men approached him and one pointed his gun, demanding the victim’s bag. The robbers took the bag and ran.

At 8:50 a.m. that day, the police were searching the area and spotted two men matching the suspects’ descriptions running away. The police apprehended Brendon Cox and Vineyard. Cox had a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun and Apple AirPods. The police brought the last two victims to the scene of the arrest and they identified the two suspects as the men who robbed them.

Cox has a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the Greene County judicial courts facility. He is charged with two felony counts of robbery, three felony counts of armed criminal actions, and one felony count of attempted robbery.