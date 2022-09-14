PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — This morning, Pulaski County deputies responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person.

The deputies responded to the call around 9:56 a.m. earlier today, Sept. 14, to the 25000 block of Highway 17 in Pulaski County. When they arrived, they found two dead people: one male and one female. An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled. Deputies were not able to determine the cause of death.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the bodies, but is waiting to release names until next of kin are notified.

This story will be updated as more information is released.