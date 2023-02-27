SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two homeless men were arrested after the Springfield Police Department received a call about a home invasion and robbery.

William Roy Rush, 60, and Justin Michael Lentz, 28, both of Springfield, were arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail Sunday morning, Feb. 26. At the time of this writing, they have not yet been formally charged.

According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies received a call at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 25 from an elderly couple aged 84 and 89 on North Farm Road 171. They reported that they had been the victims of a home invasion and robbery.

They said that around 6:50 p.m., they responded to a doorbell ring. Two men forced their way inside and sprayed them with chemicals and physically assaulted them. The couple was restrained.

For nearly two hours, the couple was repeatedly assaulted as the men burglarized their home. The men left around 8:50 p.m. with the couple’s red Ford Mustang packed with the couple’s guns and other possessions.

The victims eventually freed themselves and called for help. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 11:30 p.m., Springfield firefighters and Greene County deputies responded to a vehicle fire on North Prospect Avenue. The vehicle turned out to be the stolen Mustang from the couple’s home. After deputies searched the area and found evidence from the crime scene, they arrested Lentz and Rush.

This article will be updated as more information is released about the incident.