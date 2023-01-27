ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation.

According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance, in addition to a non-related warrant in Phelps County for non-support.

Inman was arrested for a Phelps County warrant for parole absconder.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1100 block of Elliott Drive in Rolla where law enforcement seized fentanyl, meth and illicit prescription pills.

“We have received continuous complaints from individuals in this neighborhood about this particular residence. It is largely because of the cooperation and information from our citizens that this search warrant came together and we were able to arrest this dealer, who lives within 1,000 feet of an elementary school,” Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan said.