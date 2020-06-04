19-year-old accused of stealing 34 guns from pawn shop

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man is facing federal charges accusing him of stealing nearly three dozen semi-automatic weapons from a St. Louis County pawn shop.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced a federal complaint accusing Devante Coffie of Valley Park of stealing 32 handguns and two long guns at the Southside Pawn Shop in south St. Louis County on May 31.

The complaint said Coffie and another person broke in through a second-story window and fired guns into glass enclosures to get access to the weapons. Authorities say investigators monitored social media and found Coffie was trying to sell the stolen guns.