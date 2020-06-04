19-year-old accused of stealing 34 guns from pawn shop

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights night_1452092583640.jpg

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man is facing federal charges accusing him of stealing nearly three dozen semi-automatic weapons from a St. Louis County pawn shop.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced a federal complaint accusing Devante Coffie of Valley Park of stealing 32 handguns and two long guns at the Southside Pawn Shop in south St. Louis County on May 31.

The complaint said Coffie and another person broke in through a second-story window and fired guns into glass enclosures to get access to the weapons. Authorities say investigators monitored social media and found Coffie was trying to sell the stolen guns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now