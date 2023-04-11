MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – Two men were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance after a traffic stop revealed 158 capsules of suspected fentanyl in their vehicle.

Miller County Deputies conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, April 9, and found approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, two Vicodin pills, and six Suboxone, in addition to the suspected fentanyl.

18-year-old Spencer Long of Iberia was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

44-year-old Anthony S. Mitchell of Lake Ozark was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

“As promised in previous posts, I will maintain a zero-tolerance approach surrounding all illegal drugs in Miller County. I will continue this ongoing battle in removing this highly addictive and deadly drug. We will continue to hold those accountable that are selling fentanyl by working day and night to keep this fatal drug out of our community and the hands of our loved ones,” said the Miller County Sheriff in a Facebook post.