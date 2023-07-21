SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The son in a murder case involving a father and son has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, joining his father who was sentenced to 12 years in 2022.

Rick Johnson Jr. on Wednesday changed his plea to guilty under a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced by Judge Kaiti Greenwade, according to online court records.

The murder charges – despite the defendants not having fired the fatal shot – are based on Missouri’s legal recognition of “felony murder” whereby a person can be charged with second-degree murder if the death occurs during the commission of a felony crime.

Johnson and his father Rick Johnson Sr. were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Woods on June 17, 2020, at a Springfield apartment complex. Police said at the time that the pair and Woods were searching for people they thought had stolen from the elder Johnson.

When Woods and the younger Johnson tried to break into an apartment, a resident fired through the door, killing Woods.

