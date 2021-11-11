15-year-old shot at Grant Beach Park in stable condition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The victim of a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Grant Beach has been identified as a 15-year-old male.

Authorities believe that two groups of juveniles got into an argument that led to a fistfight. The fistfight escalated when one juvenile pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old boy.

The 15-year-old was taken to a house by car where EMTs transported him to an area hospital.

He is in stable condition.

According to a police report, ten kids were involved in the incident and at least six are under the age of 18. Police at this time haven’t said if anyone else was injured in the fight.