12-year-old boy in Bolivar found dead; Father charged with first-degree murder

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy is dead and his father in jail charged with first-degree murder in Bolivar.

Bolivar Police say Chad Baker is accused of hitting and killing his son at a home on West Parkview Street Sunday, August 16.

Baker is also charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action.

“The person that may be responsible was the dad and they located him almost immediately and took him into custody,” said Chief Mark Webb, with the Bolivar Police Department.

Baker is being held in the Polk County Jail with a bond set at $250,000, Webb says Baker’s son appears to have died from being hit in the head.

The victim’s grandfather found his grandson in a grassy area behind a barn in the backyard around 10 p.m. on August 16.

Webb says a possible weapon was collected as evidence.

“Just a metal object,” Webb said. “Appeared to be blunt force trauma to the head from this object is what it appeared.”

Court documents say Baker had admitted to his step-father he had killed his son.

Officers say Baker had blood spatter on his face and clothing when they responded to the scene.

According to Webb, an autopsy on the victim was conducted on Monday, August 17.

“He appeared to be deceased, of course the paramedics, it’s right behind the hospital as you seen, and they basically came and checked him for vitals and basically declared that he was already deceased,” said Webb.

Police say this incident likely happened hours before they actually arrived on the scene. A 14-year-old boy, the victim’s brother, was inside at the time but was unharmed.