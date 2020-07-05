10 shootings overnight leave 2 dead and 10 injured

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– In ten shootings across the St. Louis area Saturday night into Sunday morning two people died and ten were injured.

4600 block of South Spring Avenue

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue 42-year-old John Young III died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. When officers arrived the suspect was there and told police he shot Young. The investigation is ongoing.Suspect in custody after killing a man in Dutchtown

Delmar Boulevard / DeBaliviere Avenue

An unknown man in his 20s died from multiple gunshots to his torso Saturday at 7:12 p.m. Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue.

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive / North Taylor Avenue

A man was shot in the hip at 5:58 p.m. Saturday when he told police he was walking at the intersection of Dr. Marin Luther King Drive and North Taylor Avenue when he heard shots. He had no description of the shooter.

4500 block of Queens Avenue

A man was shot in the arm Saturday at 10:48 p.m. Police said the victim went to the St. Louis Fire Department Engine House No. 24. Police said there was possibly a second victim, but they are still investigating if he was shot or was hit with shrapnel. The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue.

4200 block of Page Boulevard

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head by a stray bullet Saturday at 10:00 p.m. The boy was shot while he was outside in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard.4-year-old boy shot in head Saturday night

1100 block of East Gano Avenue

Three people were shot Saturday at 11:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Gano Avenue. Police said all three victims are conscious and breathing.

Cass Avenue / 19th Street

A teenage boy was grazed on the side by a bullet Saturday at 11:35 p.m. Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Cass Avenue and 19th Street.

North 15th Street / Biddle Street

A man in his early 20’s was shot in the leg Saturday at 11:20 p.m. in the intersection of North 15th Street and Biddle Street.

800 block of Wall Street

Sunday at 12:41 a.m. a man was shot in the arm in the 800 block of Wall Street.

Goodfellow Boulevard / Lillian Avenue

A woman was shot in the arm Sunday at 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue.