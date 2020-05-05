1 man killed in River Market area shooting; no arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a loft building in the River Market area.

The shooting happened late Monday afternoon. Police say officers called to the area for the shooting found a man with injuries inside a vehicle parked outside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name. Police say detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no arrests in the case had been announced by Tuesday morning. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting death marked the city’s 54th homicide this year.

