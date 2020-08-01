1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at party in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman died and two other people were injured when shooting broke out at a large house party in Warrensburg.

Officers were called to the home early Saturday. They said they found Maliyah Lakey, of Warrensburg, dead in an alley behind the house.

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old female also were shot. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The initial investigation found that a fight broke out during the party and a man began shooting. Police are still searching for the suspect.