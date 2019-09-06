CoxHealth has healthy food drive during September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of Springfield’s hospitals is working to address food insecurity.

CoxHealth is holding it’s “Pack The Pantries” healthy food drive this month.

There are donation bins at several CoxHealth locations in Springfield.

You can also donate in Branson, Monett, and Barton County.

Some suggested items include no-sugar-added apple sauce, fruit cups, and canned items with reduced sodium.

The donations will go to Crosslines where doctors will send patients who need help getting healthy food.

