What to expect on the first day back to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today marks the start of a new school year for thousands of Springfield students. But as we all know, this year things will look a bit different.

As a reminder, families were given two learning options – a hybrid learning experience which includes two days in class and three days online, or full-time virtual learning.

Students should not be dropped off more than 15 minutes before school starts unless they are enrolled in a before-school program.

Springfield Public Schools will make available meals for students to take home for use on days when they are learning from home. These meals must be pre-ordered and paid for based on the student’s free and reduced-price meal status.

Bus transportation will be available to eligible students, but due to social distancing recommendations, it is highly recommended that students/ families provide their own transportation.

Face masks will be required on all SPS campuses.

