What to expect on the first day back to school

COVID-19: Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today marks the start of a new school year for thousands of Springfield students. But as we all know, this year things will look a bit different. 

As a reminder, families were given two learning options – a hybrid learning experience which includes two days in class and three days online, or full-time virtual learning. 

Students should not be dropped off more than 15 minutes before school starts unless they are enrolled in a before-school program. 

Springfield Public Schools will make available meals for students to take home for use on days when they are learning from home. These meals must be pre-ordered and paid for based on the student’s free and reduced-price meal status. 

Bus transportation will be available to eligible students, but due to social distancing recommendations, it is highly recommended that students/ families provide their own transportation. 

Face masks will be required on all SPS campuses. 

You can find our Parenting Preseason series for advice on parents of students of all ages:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties