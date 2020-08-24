SPS Superintendent explains what to expect this semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s time for kids go to back to school tomorrow, Whether that’s in-person or online.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin had a one-on-one interview with Springfield Public School’s superintendent Dr. John Jungmann about what to expect this semester.

He said the masking rule will be fully enforced starting tomorrow.

“Unless there is some kind of medical condition that will keep that from happening, and then there are processes that we would go through, but students will need to stay masked and so will staff,” Dr. Jungmann said.

He said the rule also applies to riding the bus, “there will be full masking, there will be sanitization practices, we’ll be loading from back to front, trying to keep distancing, putting families together.”

And he talks about why the two-days in-person class a week option is designed, “that allows for multiple things to take place, students to keep that safe distance, classrooms to be more socially distanced, lunchrooms to be more socially distanced, hallways to be more socially distanced.”

And even though there are people who disagree with this plan, “the key is there is no way to please everyone in this scenario. We’ve heard obviously a mix of emotions when it comes to this, that i need my kid in school five days a week, to, I’m scared to come to my work environment. Each one of those scenarios, we try to communicate why we’re doing what we’re doing, the precautions we’re putting in place.”

He explains what would happen if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 or if students test positive, “we have protocols built, we have a nurse on staff that knows exactly what to do with those students, and then if we learn from off-site that someone was on our campus that had symptoms or had tested positive, then we work with our contact tracing team, determine who needs to be quarantined.”

And the system is designed to move a student’s coursework online anytime.

Dr. Jungmann explains, “we can move in 24-hours notice. So if a student has to quarantine, they have access to learning the next day.”

And the district will make sure students have the proper tools to learn online, “every student will be provided a device as well as internet access if they do not have home internet access,” Dr. Jungmann said, “we want to ensure that technology is not a barrier, the internet is not a barrier to your learning. We can’t wait to see your students, whether that’s in a virtual format, or in an in-person format beginning next week, our teachers are so excited about the opportunity to serve, that’s why they got into this business, we can’t wait to see them get started with kids on august 24th.”

Here is the full interview with Dr. Jungmann: