SPS students recap their favorite moments of the first day of school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- It’s the first day of classes for many students and teachers around the Ozarks.

And that includes the largest school district in the state, Springfield Public Schools.

SPS students went back to school Monday, but they only get to see half of their friends and classmates.

“I am a little sad about that,” said Cydney Curtis, a senior at Kickapoo High School, “because they start with a different last name than I do, so I’m not able to see them.”

Curtis says how different it is, “we weren’t allowed to get into big groups of people like we usually do in the morning. We had to go directly to our first class. They took these couches away that everyone really liked, so that was very strange.”

“We have been able to rearrange some of the furniture, the desks to encourage that social distancing that’s so important,” said Stephen Hall, chief communications officer at Springfield Public Schools.

Hall said the first day of school was a success, “we were so thrilled to welcome back our students today.”

“I had fun because it feels like I’ve been there for two seconds when actually I’ve been there for eight hours,” said Arabella Cornett, a Springfield Public Schools elementary student.

“I had so much fun I felt like I was dying when I was just coming out of recess,” said Kadence Gregory, another Springfield Public Schools elementary student.

And students of all grade levels say masking doesn’t really bother them.

“No one’s really complaining about wearing a mask,” said Curtis.

“No, not really,” Cornett explained, “especially the classes are freezing. So, it didn’t bother me at all.”

“Not that much, we only mostly had to wear it in class,” said Gregory.

“Our students are incredibly resilient,” Hall said, “as are our staff. And they rise to the occasion.”

And the other half of the kids who are learning virtually today, will either be learning fully online or going back to in-person classes on Thursdays and Fridays.

“It’s different, but it’s better different because I get to make my own times, and I don’t have to wake up at an insane time like seven a-m every day. I’m still growing, and it’s not really good for my brain development,” said Ileana Waldron, a senior at Springfield Public Schools.

She chose to attend classes fully virtually, and says she actually gets more time to spend with her friends, “I could spend a full day with them, and at night, do my homework.”

And says she chose to attend fully online for a reason, “I would have been concerned about my safety. Because COVID’s been going around, and not everybody is as cautious as the next person. Like one person may say hey I’m not going to wear a mask and be a COVID infector.”

“I would just like to say thank you to our parents, staff, students,” said Hall, “because of this community, we had an exceptional first day of school in an uncertain time.”