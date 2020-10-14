SPS releases new learning schedule starting in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools has updated the learning schedule for some students in the district.

According to a press release, students in grades K-8 will return to a four-day in-person school week starting in November.

Here’s when each grade will update their schedule:

K-2 students will attend school four days, beginning November 2nd.

Students in grades 3-8 will attend school four days, beginning November 9th.

Wednesdays will remain a district-wide virtual learning day from home.

There are no changes for students in grades 9-12 or those enrolled in the Virtual Learning Option.

Students must remain in their current learning options until the end of the first semester.

“The district promised parents and staff in August that we would evaluate data at the end of the first quarter to determine if we could add more days of in-person learning in the classroom,” said Dr. John Jungmann, superintendent, in the press release.

SPS says it will maintain other health and safety protocols since social distancing will be reduced.

Students in Springfield Scholars Program, WINGS, and Individualized Education Plans will also have schedule changes.

Springfield Scholars Program: Beginning November 9th, Scholars students enrolled in the In-Person option at Central High School will attend classes in person four days a week. Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day from home. Scholars students enrolled in the Virtual Learning Option will remain virtual.

WINGS: Students enrolled in In-Person learning will begin receiving their gifted services virtually on Wednesdays, beginning November 4th. WINGS students who are enrolled in the Virtual option will continue to receive gifted services virtually. Please note that the WINGS schedule is subject to change.

Individualized Education Plans (IEPs): Parents of students learning with an IEP will be contacted directly, beginning this week, to discuss necessary modifications.

The district says it made the decision based on monitoring regional school districts and the feedback from staff, parents, students, and the community. According to SPS, from September 28th through October 2nd, more than 6,800 individuals participated, sharing over 9,300 thoughts and generating more than 319,000 thought ratings.

The district says it has only seen 200 cases of COVID-19 since the start of school on August 24th. The district has had to quarantine more than 1,200 students and staff.

“There are no easy answers in this pandemic. However, we are encouraged by the low disease transmission rates among those in 8th grade and under. This is important evidence as we weigh the harm of the disease versus the harm for those who risk falling behind or not accessing important resources for their health and well-being. For these reasons, we support a 5-day class structure for students 8th grade and lower. SPS has done the right things based on evidence, best practice and a dedication to the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff this year. We will continue to be a resource as we navigate this fluid situation together,” Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard said in the statement.