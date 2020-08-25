SPS provides take-home lunches for virtual learning days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools students will still have access to meals, whether in our out of the classroom.

Students in class on Mondays and Tuesdays can take meals home for the remaining school days on Tuesday.

Students in class on Thursday and Friday can take Monday through Wednesday’s meals home when they leave school Friday afternoon. Students who are fully virtual all week can pick up all meals on Mondays.

The meals do need to be ordered and paid for in advance.

If you still need to sign your kids up for free or reduced-price meals, you can do so here.