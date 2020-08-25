SPS family shares first day of virtual/hybrid learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Public Schools started school Monday with two options: in-person classes and virtual learning.

One family says the virtual day of learning started rough but went well at the end of the day.

“We got off to a rough start, but we got into a groove and was able to get to where the kids got their Lexia and Dreambox done, which is reading and math. And that was good. They also did some independent math work, and they got some independent reading done,” says Tabetha Patrom.

Tabitha is a mother of three Westport K-8 students. Her children, Baylee, Landon, and James, will be learning via the hybrid option.

“Baylee and Landon are both high-risk for anything, really, due to their low immune systems. I was glad that it wasn’t full time because I wouldn’t want them to do it, but on the other hand, they’re both the very social ones out of my three, and I’ve seen them digress a lot with their social skills,” she says.

The Patroms say this version of virtual learning differs from what the students experienced at the end of the school year last year.

“Then, the just sent out some packets, and at night we would just work on them a little bit, and it wasn’t as like difficult as trying to make sure they got in every single subject. And also, like, being their P.E. and trying to get them to be active,” says Patrom.

Patrom had to play several roles: mom, teacher, lunch lady, and nurse.

“It was rough at times because, at most times when nobody wanted me, I was like, ‘Okay, cool. I can just sit back and do what I needed to do in prep work.’ And then, when one wanted me, all three of them needed me. I was trying to keep it as close to school as possible. I even did a lunchtime type of thing, but it was hard to be the cafeteria person while they’re also asking for help. It was hard to juggle it, but it’s better.”

She adjusted the living room to resemble a school as much as possible to give the kids some sense of normalcy.

“I got some sensory balls and stuff, so that helped out a lot today. I just tried to make it as close to a classroom as possible. It did really well. I wasn’t able to get in everything exactly at the times I wanted, but I think they did pretty good for their first day.”

Tabitha would ask her kids how their days were going and occasionally let them do what they wanted to help them get some joy from learning at home.