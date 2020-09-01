SPS adjusts teachers and staff to fill highly requested virtual needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Like any other school year, change comes fast when the curriculum begins.

In Springfield Public Schools’ case, 24 percent of its students opted for the virtual model. After day one of class, SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall says “several hundred more” made requests.

That request comes at a cost, as now some students don’t have teachers – temporarily.

“As those last-minute adjustments to schedules come in, the district then does an analysis and looks and says where do we need to reassign staffing?” SPS chief communications officer Stephen Hall said. “We’re adding some additional courses in the virtual element, and then we’re assigning staff. As those courses are added throughout this week, then parents will be updated accordingly.”

In the meantime, Hall says students will not be penalized for not having a teacher. As long as there’s no teacher, there’s no class.

“No need for concern or alarm on behalf of our parents,” Hall said. “We will be communicating updates as schedules are finalized. There’s no reason for concern at all.”

Teachers are being added to the virtual model every day.

Hall says this week will be the last week for any changes.