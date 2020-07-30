Springfield Public Schools Board approves bond construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools Board met to approve construction bids for Williams Elementary and phase one and two of Hillcrest High School on Thursday, July 30.

The School Board gave approval for all the projects and budgets as well as an after-school onsite program with the Boys and Girls Club and Williams Elementary.

Phase one and two, according to the Board, will be completed together.

“It’s time to get Hillcrest done,” said Gerry Lee, School Board member. “For the price you got and disruption for the kids in school and stuff. We’ve talked about Hillcrest for a long time, to do something with that. It’s time to get it all done.”

Williams Elementary is expected to be the final school completed.

