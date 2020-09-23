Springfield Catholic goes virtual for two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly 100 students and staff were out of a high school due to COVID-19 contact tracing, causing the entire school to go virtual for at least the next few weeks.

Springfield Catholic High School Principal Jeanne Skahan sent a letter to parents Wednesday, Sept. 23, notifying parents and students of the change after a handful of students tested positive for the virus.

“We hate this as much as they do, too,” said Skahan. “We just felt it was in the best interest of definitely our students and our faculty.”

Skahan says it was the plan all along to make this virtual change if around 100 students were out of class.

Families are asked by Springfield Catholic to be mindful and safe until the school reassesses in a couple of weeks.

The school has about 400 students enrolled for 2020. All sports except the football team will still play.

KOLR10’s Jesse Inman will have more information on this story tonight on KOLR10 News at 10 p.m.