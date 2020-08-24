Salvation Army provides all day/after school program for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Salvation Army kicked off its first day of a program to help students in kindergarten through seventh grade.

The program provides all day and after school care and education support from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army provides breakfast, lunch, and a snack. THe non=profit will also help with school supplies with funds from its Stuff the Bus event.

Jeff Smith, community relations with the Salvation Army, says he is glad to see parents being helped by community members.

“Just thankfully, there are several programs like ours around the community that are helping parents out, and I can tell ya it’s been a good day,” says Jeff.

Jeff says as of noon Monday, there are 10 spots open in the after school room and 10 spots open in the all-day room. There will be a waiting list if the Salvation Army fills up.