Salvation Army and Walmart to host Stuff the Bus campaign to get school supply donations to families in need

COVID-19: Back To School

by: Connor Wilson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Salvation Army and Walmart have joined together to host a school supply donation campaign, dubbed “Stuff the Bus”.

From today, August 7, through Sunday, August 9, shoppers at local Walmarts can purchase and drop off requested items to Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each participating store.

The Walmart locations participating in this event are: W. Sunshine, S. Campbell, E. Independence, N. Kansas Expressway, Republic, Nixa and Ozark locations.

“For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success,” a press release says. “In light of COVID-19, the Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve.”

All donated items will remain in the area’s community.

For more information, visit https://www.salvationarmyspringfield.org/what-we-do/summer-day-camp-after-school-programs/.

