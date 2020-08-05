Parenting Preseason: Back to school advice for middle school parents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Parenting pre-season highlights a teacher from elementary, middle and high school who provide practical advice for families looking to start the school year off right.

Today I met with Pedro Benitez who teaches 8th grade for Nixa schools.

Benitez encourages parents not to be afraid to ask for help. Now that virtual learning is the “new normal” for most families, he says to seek out tutoring opportunities for your student.

“Be patient and be flexible,” Benitez said. “I know this year is going to look like no other school year that we’ve ever seen.”

Now is also the time to get your kiddo back in the habit of going to bed early. And, Benitez encourages parents to prepare children to wear their masks at school.

He says parents are a top influencer in a child’s life, adding if parents are on board and positive about the changes, students are more likely to be as well.

And finally, Benitez says to create a checklist.

“I keep saying that August 24th our first day is not going to look the same and school’s not going to look the same in August as it does in November,” Benitez said. “It’s maybe going to look a little differently again in February. With the information that we get, we’re going to keep modifying the plans if we have to just to make sure that safety is going to continue to be number one.”

