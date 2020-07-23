Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Nixa Public Schools using ultraviolet to disinfect classrooms

COVID-19: Back To School

NIXA, Mo. — Nearly $30,000 is being put towards ultraviolet light machines (UVC machines) to disinfect classrooms at Nixa Public Schools.

District custodians will continue their extensive cleaning, but assistant facility director Brandon Thomas says the UVC machines will add a more proactive approach.

“Whatever the circumstance may be, we put these UV lights inside the middle of around a 500 square foot classroom,” said Thomas. “It has a maximum run time of about 30 minutes and it kills about everything in the room.”

Thomas says he would love to have a UVC machine in every building in the district, but that decision is up to funding.

