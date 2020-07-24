Nixa Public Schools announce safety plan for the 20-21 school year

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Public Schools announced more details on how they will be handling the upcoming school year despite the pandemic.

The school says it developed a 20-21 Safety Plan and plans to begin the semester on level one of its three situational levels.

Level one is also known as the green level and means the school will enforce the following:

School activities to be as normal as possible

Social distancing to be used when possible

Masks required based on district procedures developed from the CDC and Health Department

Visitors to buildings will be restricted

Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Level two is also known as the yellow level and is a little more strict than level one:

Classes may take place online for one or more days due to a rapid increase of local cases of COVID-19

Restrictions on school activities may be in place

Capacity and attendance limits may be established for events or school activities

Masks required (district procedures developed from the CDC and Health Department)

No visitors in buildings (includes parents)

Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Level three (the red level) will be considered depending on the severity of the situation:

All classes are online and will follow the district’s Emergency Alternative Methods of Instruction plan

Classwork done independently

School buildings will be closed to students. Staff will still work from school to administer online classes.

Health screenings will occur prior to entering buildings. Social distancing will be mandatory.

All activities will be canceled or rescheduled

Re-entry plan will be determined for safe return to school

Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, Nixa Public schools say it’s prepared to switch to a higher level as more information on the pandemic is available.

To keep consistent communication with parents and students on the school’s plan, a living document has been made for people to see the most up-to-date guidelines and protocols the school will be enforcing.

Nixa Public Schools says a frequently asked questions page is in the process of being developed. in the meantime, people can email their questions to healthservices@nixaschools.net.