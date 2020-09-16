MSU provides free COVID-19 testing all week for asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State University provides free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff this week.

Below are the dates and locations of the testing:

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 16, outside Plaster Stadium

9-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Professional Building east entrance

9-11 a.m., Sept. 18, outside Plaster Student Union, west of Siceluff

MSU has responded with tweets saying that results from these testing sites will be given two-three days after testing.

“Just stop by one of those locations, and don’t eat or drink anything for the 30 minutes before you get a test. These tests will help us continue to keep our campus safe,” the university says.

Testing centers will be set up weekly, when classes are in session, for the rest of the semester.

As of Wednesday, the university has 89 confirmed cases in the last seven days, has administered 620 tests, and has 18 students quarantined.