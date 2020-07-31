Missouri schools wrestle with decision on returning to class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Several St. Louis-area school districts have decided to start the school year with online-only learning as coronavirus cases are surging. Meanwhile, the state’s largest school district is limiting the number of days each student will attend in-person.

Springfield Public Schools plan to reopen with each student attending classes for two days, and learning virtually otherwise.

School districts are deciding how to start the school year as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise.

On Thursday, Missouri reported another one-day record of new cases, with 2,084. It is the 11th one-day record for new cases in Missouri in July.