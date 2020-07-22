Local college hosts job fair and a resume review event for job seekers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) will be hosting two events to help people with their job search.

The first event is an outdoor job fair taking place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon in the OTC parking lot.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Masks will be required for all participants.

If anyone wants to freshen up their resume, the OTC Career Services will be hosting a resume review event on Wednesday, July 9, 2020, in front of the OTC Bookstore from 9 a.m. to noon.

Job seekers will receive constructive feedback on resumes and cover letters.