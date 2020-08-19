DESE recommends Missouri school leaders require K-12 students to wear face masks

Pupil Moritz is on his way to the first day at his new school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- DESE, The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education updated its FAQ documents to reflect new guidance related to students and face masks.

According to a press release from DESE, it is recommended that school leaders require K-12 students to wear face coverings.

“Face coverings are an important strategy to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus, both by reducing the spread of infection from the wearer to those around as well as by preventing acquisition of the infection by the wearer,” the release says.

DESE also adds that staff members are to wear face masks when they are close to students or other staff members.

“In lecture formats, where the teacher is stationary and appropriately physically distanced from students, face coverings may not be necessary,” the DESE back-to-school COVID-19 FAQ guide states.