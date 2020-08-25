Delaware Elementary students return to brand new school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One of the schools torn down and rebuilt as part of Proposition S saw students on the first day of school.

The new Delaware Elementary has several new features:

Over 68,000 sq ft.

The entrance has “love is spoken here,” a phrase the school has used for a few decades.

Ninety students have an IEP, new conference rooms will help with meeting with parents to discuss personalized education plans

Six programs that cater to students with disabilities

Wide hallways for wheelchairs

Largest class in a single day cohort 13 students

One room is specifically dedicated to students with autism. Another is for occupational needs.

School staff changes about 150 diapers a day

New Jack and Jill bathrooms in between two rooms, have a changing area to accommodate the needs.

The playground is more private than before, kept walking track, but had to give up some green space to do that.

Every class outside at recess staggered every 15 minutes, twice a day.

Collaboration areas in each of the three wings can bring a whole class into this area for activities or hands-on lessons.

Flexible seating in common areas. Focus rooms for one-on-one care.

Barn doors that open up between classrooms make it possible for some classrooms to evacuate using outside doors without entering the hallway.

Stephanie Young, Principal at Delaware Elementary, talked about the preparation for this day.

“The first day in a new building was for us all about trying to plan the right process to make sure everything went smoothly for parents for our staff members,” says Young.

There are 260 students enrolled for the first day of school while the school can hold 350 students.