College of the Ozarks students return to Hard Work U.

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo.- College of the Ozarks students returned to campus Monday and will begin classes Tuesday.

There are around 1,500 students enrolled, and with that, many students also come COVID-19 guidelines.

“The goal of our plan is to remain open all semester, which will require sacrifices and diligence by each member of the campus family,” said Dr. Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education. “If loving our neighbor is our guiding principle, it will serve as a reminder to each of us that we are masking, physical distancing, temperature checking and hand sanitizing to protect those around us, especially those who are vulnerable.”

Students will adhere to strict guidelines before arriving on campus, including self-quarantine, to the extent possible and monitoring temperatures. After arriving on campus, students will be limited in their time off-campus, thus minimizing exposure, a press release states.

Below are more precautions the college is taking this year:

Class sections will be moved to the largest possible classrooms

Students will be required to wear face masks when indoors

Larger classes will alternate days and will make use of new technology, Swivl, so that some students can view the day’s lecture virtually

Larger classes may have assigned seating so that physical distancing can be maintained, and efficient and effective tracking can be done should a student test positive

Students will have their temperature checked every morning before they leave their dorms

Any faculty or staff entering the campus will have their temperature checked at the front gates

Sanitation stations will be placed at the entrance of buildings

The Pearl Rogers Dining Center will not allow more than a 50 percent capacity, or 250 students, to be seated in the cafeteria at one time

Students will also have a carry-out option in the cafeteria, in addition to the traditional dine-in option

Cafeteria workers will serve food behind plexiglass windows, and the floor will be marked with 6-foot distancing labels

“The Armstrong McDonald Clinic medical and nursing staff have the capability to test those with acute symptoms and perform random spot checks throughout campus as needed. Housing arrangements have been established exclusively for students who are under investigation and/or test positive to allow them to be physically separated from other students,” the release states.