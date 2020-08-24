Branson students return to the classroom Monday

BRANSON, Mo. – Schools in Branson welcomed students back but with new health safety requirements.

Branson Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brad Swofford, says students were very excited to return to school.

Students fourth grade and above are required to wear masks both at school and on the bus. The district also has nearly 800 students participating in online learning.

Dr. Swofford says there is a plan in place if the district needs to pivot to online-only courses.

“We’ll be prepared for our students to go online completely with our district if that is a need in the future. If we have to close down for the short term a day, we are set up and ready to go online with our own students through our classes at school and then flip for a better lack of terms to online learning.”

Branson High School is also participating in after school activities, including football. The Branson Pirates scrimmage planned last Friday against the Reeds Spring Wolves was canceled due to a team member’s positive case of COVID-19 last week.