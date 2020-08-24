Alton School District cancels in-person classes until September 4th

ALTON, Mo.- Alton R-IV employee has tested positive for COVID-19; due to the nature of the exposure to other staff members, the district will not have in-person classes until September 4th.

According to a Facebook post by Alton Superintendent Eric Allen, the employee was last on the Alton school campus on August 20th, and no students will need to self-isolate.

“Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) were already developed by teachers over the summer, and with some last-minute guidance and recommendations from DESE last week (on August 20th), those updates are in the process of being implemented before we roll those plans out,” the post says.

Dr. Allen also says all extra-curricular activities, practices, and contests will be suspended during that time.