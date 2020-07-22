Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Top Stories
Missouri governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears
Moon River Theater to go up for auction next week
Local dermatologist talks common skin irritations caused by face masks
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, July 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, July 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, July 20 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
NFL 2020 preseason canceled after Players Association agrees to plan, source tells AP
Top Stories
Golfers take to Highland Springs for Price Cutter Charity Championship
Video
Lasers beat Empire, win second WTT match
Carlos Martinez back in Cardinals starting rotation
Video
Lasers rally falls short against Philly 22-17
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Your Take Viewer Poll
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19: Back To School
Missouri State University announces draft policy for masks on campus
Details for Willard Public School fall semester explained
Video
Local parents seek other options for their child’s learning as unknowns for fall classes continue
Video
Ozark School District releases plan for reopening in August
Superintendent of Nixa Public Schools explains precautions to be taken for upcoming school year
Video
More COVID-19: Back To School Headlines
Nixa Public Schools releases masking guidelines
Jordan Valley offering free pair of shoes to children
Video
SPS shares potential changes to fall school structure in board meeting
Video
Missouri releases guidelines schools may follow for reopening
Video
Evangel University announced “Because We Care” plan for in-person classes this fall
What higher education learning for college students might look like in the fall
Video
Drury announced new information for return to in-person classes
Video