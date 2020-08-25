Countryside BBQ Shop – Legends Design Center – Special Offer

Countryside BBQ









Located at 535 N West Bypass Suite A Springfield Mo 65802. Specializing in all things BBQ – Grills, Smokers, Pellet Grills, BBQ Tools, and BBQ Classes. The Brands we carry include: Kamado Joe, Primo, Fire Magic, American Outdoor Grill, American BBQ Systems, Smokin Brothers, and Weber.

Visit our Countrside BBQ Store at

535 N West Bypass Suite A Springfield Mo, 65802 417-873-3400

Legend Design House

Find The Right PosterMetal For You! At PosterMetal.com





We make custom one of a kind gifts just for you! We specialize in Aluminum, wood, and steel poster prints made from your designs or photographs. But we carry many other products like ceramic and glass tiles, coffee mugs and glassware, Dog tags and keychains, a variety of custom t-shirt options plus so much more! You can have any of our products customized, and there are no minimums, you can buy 1 or 100! We also have a retail location located at 535 N West Bypass. We offer unique merchandise like Route 66 memorabilia, Sports memorabilia, Metal Movie posters, one of a kind Pro Wrestling Metal posters and so much more!

We create all of our products through a technique called Dye-Sublimation, which is a gas process that marries your design to the substrate creating very vivid, high-quality images.

With so many companies and individuals that offer sublimation, why use us?

— We have a state of the art facility that utilizes top-notch equipment!

We Add New Prints & Collections Every Week So Finding Your Passion Is Easy!





Most companies use subpar inks and regular home inkjet printers that are not meant for sublimation printing, which produce subpar quality. We use only the highest quality ink and actual sublimation printers that produce rich and vibrant colors, which create breathtaking prints.

— Real in house graphic designers!

Upon making your purchase, you work with a highly skilled graphic designer that will walk you through the entire process of creating the perfect print or product for you. Have the ideal picture but want to add a quote or a logo? How about a design idea that you want to make a reality? We can help with both and do it very quickly. The best part is, we include all of this in one set price.

— Some of the best pricing on the internet today!

We buy our materials in bulk and do the entire process in-house. Our in-house production means we have control over the quality and provide unbeatable pricing, which includes free shipping to the U.S.A.

If you pick up at our Springfield Mo, location, we will guarantee next day service, but can generally have your order the same day.

Legends Design House 535 N. West Bypass, Suite D Springfield Mo. 65802 417-873-9535

STORE HOURS SUN: CLOSED MON – SAT: 11 AM – 6 PM

