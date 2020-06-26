Cooks Appliance

Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service
Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service is your one-stop shop for appliance sales, service & parts. As the area’s largest scratch-and-ding seller, we offer new, scratch-and-ding, factory reconditioned, and used appliances. We also service all makes and models and are the warranty service provider for every major brand appliance. Additionally, we sell parts and have an extensive inventory for all your parts needs.
All our new scratch-and-ding appliances come with a one-year manufacturer warranty (no cosmetic warranty). In addition, we offer a 30-day warranty on all used appliances and have numerous financing options to help you get exactly what you’re looking for at less than the big-box stores.
Some of the major brands you’ll find at Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service include:
- Amana
- Crosley
- Electrolux
- Estate
- Forno
- Frigidaire
- GE Appliances
- Haier
- Hotpoint
- Kenmore
- KitchenAId
- Maytag
- Roper
- Samsung
- Speed Queen
- Thor Kitchen
- Tytus
- Whirlpool
For all your appliance needs, Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service, has you covered.
Refrigeration
Bottom Freezer
Top Freezer
French Door
Side-by-Side
Ranges & Cooktops
Electric Cooktops
Gas Cooktops
Gas Ranges
Coil Ranges
Built-In Electric Ranges
Freestanding Slide-In Ranges
Compact Refrigerators Professional Ranges
Beverage Centers
Wall Ovens Range Hoods
Combination Wall Ovens Convertible Hoods
Double Wall Ovens Ducted Hoods
Electric Wall Ovens Professional Hoods
Microwaves Dishwashers
Built-In Built-In
Countertop Portable
Over-the-Range
Washers Dryers
Front Load Top Load Electric
High Efficiency Top Load Front Load Electric
Traditional Top Load Top Load Gas
Combo Washer/Dryer Front Load Gas
Specials
Used Items
Scratch & Ding
What is Scratch-and-Ding?
Scratch-and-Ding Appliances are pretty much what it sounds like. These can include manufacturer overstocks, slight cosmetic blemishes, floor models, small dings, or imperfections, BUT nothing that affects the high quality or workmanship of the product. As a matter of fact, these often come with manufacturer warranties or an after-market warranty can be purchased to add additional peace-of-mind. So why pay full price when you can save hundreds on high-quality, scratch-and-ding inventory at Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service?
Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service has two locations in the Ozarks to serve you:
3928 State Highway 14 1826 S. Glenstone Ave.
Nixa, MO 65714 Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 581-2929 (417) 866-6262
Shop our inventory now!