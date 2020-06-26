Cooks Appliance

Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service

Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service is your one-stop shop for appliance sales, service & parts. As the area’s largest scratch-and-ding seller, we offer new, scratch-and-ding, factory reconditioned, and used appliances. We also service all makes and models and are the warranty service provider for every major brand appliance. Additionally, we sell parts and have an extensive inventory for all your parts needs.

All our new scratch-and-ding appliances come with a one-year manufacturer warranty (no cosmetic warranty). In addition, we offer a 30-day warranty on all used appliances and have numerous financing options to help you get exactly what you’re looking for at less than the big-box stores.

Some of the major brands you’ll find at Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service include:

Amana

Crosley

Electrolux

Estate

Forno

Frigidaire

GE Appliances

Haier

Hotpoint

Kenmore

KitchenAId

Maytag

Roper

Samsung

Speed Queen

Thor Kitchen

Tytus

Whirlpool

For all your appliance needs, Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service, has you covered.

Refrigeration

Bottom Freezer

Top Freezer

French Door

Side-by-Side

Ranges & Cooktops

Electric Cooktops

Gas Cooktops

Gas Ranges

Coil Ranges

Built-In Electric Ranges

Freestanding Slide-In Ranges

Compact Refrigerators Professional Ranges

Beverage Centers

Wall Ovens Range Hoods

Combination Wall Ovens Convertible Hoods

Double Wall Ovens Ducted Hoods

Electric Wall Ovens Professional Hoods

Microwaves Dishwashers

Built-In Built-In

Countertop Portable

Over-the-Range

Washers Dryers

Front Load Top Load Electric

High Efficiency Top Load Front Load Electric

Traditional Top Load Top Load Gas

Combo Washer/Dryer Front Load Gas

Specials

Used Items

Scratch & Ding

What is Scratch-and-Ding?

Scratch-and-Ding Appliances are pretty much what it sounds like. These can include manufacturer overstocks, slight cosmetic blemishes, floor models, small dings, or imperfections, BUT nothing that affects the high quality or workmanship of the product. As a matter of fact, these often come with manufacturer warranties or an after-market warranty can be purchased to add additional peace-of-mind. So why pay full price when you can save hundreds on high-quality, scratch-and-ding inventory at Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service?

Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service has two locations in the Ozarks to serve you:

3928 State Highway 14 1826 S. Glenstone Ave.

Nixa, MO 65714 Springfield, MO 65804

(417) 581-2929 (417) 866-6262

Shop our inventory now!