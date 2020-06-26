Cooks Appliance

Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service is your one-stop shop for appliance sales, service & parts.  As the area’s largest scratch-and-ding seller, we offer new, scratch-and-ding, factory reconditioned, and used appliances.  We also service all makes and models and are the warranty service provider for every major brand appliance.  Additionally, we sell parts and have an extensive inventory for all your parts needs.

All our new scratch-and-ding appliances come with a one-year manufacturer warranty (no cosmetic warranty).  In addition, we offer a 30-day warranty on all used appliances and have numerous financing options to help you get exactly what you’re looking for at less than the big-box stores.

Some of the major brands you’ll find at Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service include:

  • Amana                                                                 
  • Crosley
  • Electrolux
  • Estate
  • Forno
  • Frigidaire
  • GE Appliances
  • Haier
  • Hotpoint
  • Kenmore
  • KitchenAId
  • Maytag
  • Roper
  • Samsung
  • Speed Queen
  • Thor Kitchen
  • Tytus
  • Whirlpool

Refrigeration

Bottom Freezer

Top Freezer

French Door

Side-by-Side

Ranges & Cooktops

Electric Cooktops

Gas Cooktops

Gas Ranges

Coil Ranges        

Built-In                                                                                                 Electric Ranges

Freestanding                                                                                     Slide-In Ranges

Compact Refrigerators                                                                   Professional Ranges

Beverage Centers                                                                           

Wall Ovens                                                                                         Range Hoods

Combination Wall Ovens                                                              Convertible Hoods

Double Wall Ovens                                                                          Ducted Hoods

Electric Wall Ovens                                                                         Professional Hoods

Microwaves                                                                                       Dishwashers

Built-In                                                                                                 Built-In

Countertop                                                                                         Portable

Over-the-Range

Washers                                                                                              Dryers

Front Load                                                                                          Top Load Electric

High Efficiency Top Load                                                               Front Load Electric

Traditional Top Load                                                                       Top Load Gas

Combo Washer/Dryer                                                                    Front Load Gas

Specials

Used Items

Scratch & Ding

What is Scratch-and-Ding?

Scratch-and-Ding Appliances are pretty much what it sounds like.  These can include manufacturer overstocks, slight cosmetic blemishes, floor models, small dings, or imperfections, BUT nothing that affects the high quality or workmanship of the product.  As a matter of fact, these often come with manufacturer warranties or an after-market warranty can be purchased to add additional peace-of-mind.  So why pay full price when you can save hundreds on high-quality, scratch-and-ding inventory at Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service?

Cook’s Appliance Sales & Service has two locations in the Ozarks to serve you:

3928 State Highway 14                                                                   1826 S. Glenstone Ave.

Nixa, MO 65714                                                                               Springfield, MO 65804

(417) 581-2929                                                                                 (417) 866-6262

