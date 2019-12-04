Cook: Just like a conference win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State men tipped off their three-game homestand in thrilling fashion Tuesday night at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State snapped a two-game losing skid by beating Murray State 71-69.

This game went back and forth all night.

And the Racers took the lead with less than a minute left on this Demond Robinson slam dunk.

But with 27 seconds left in the game, Keandre Cook hit a three and it was enough.

Cook scored nine of his 15 points in the last 93 seconds of the game.

Tulio da Silva had a double, double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears.

“Yea, I just wanted to take some leadership. Take the last shot and I felt that it was going to be good. Yea I was confident in myself that I was going to knock that shot down,” said Cook.

“Yea, yea I was really confident. I knew he was going to make that. So I was just there in case he missed it. But I knew he wasn’t going to miss it. I was just there trying to get the rebound,” said Da Silva.

“Getting this win was big. It’s a real good program. It’s going to help us in the future. And prepare for the conference. That was just like a conference game out there,” said Cook.

NBA Stats