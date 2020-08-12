TommyHawks Axe House – Special Offer

Man Show Special Offer: $5 off a lane, by mentioning the Man Show on the 28, 29 and 30.

Axe throwing is about as historical of a pastime as you can get. From the first waves of Northmen to the American Frontier – tomahawks, axes, and hatchets were an “EDC” (every day carry) item of those eras. Even those awe-inspiring warriors would get bored. So what do you think they did? Threw axes around for practice, competition, and yes – even FUN!

Today, we like to think of it as upholding a tradition. The tradition of warriors – Vikings, Rangers, Cheftains alike. Here at TommyHawks, we use one of the oldest tools in human history to bring people together for fun and competition. You can come out and unleash your inner competitor and warrior -or simply have a good time throwing hawks around!





TommyHawks opened its doors in 2017 as a builder of custom tomahawks. Moving into 2018, we will bring our awesome new sport, and kick-axe new brand to Southwest Missouri. Come be a part of the axe throwing revolution!

Most other axe throwing venues don’t have a history with axes. Well, we do. It is how we started – building custom, unique tomahawks and immersing ourselves in the culture. Let us customize an existing throwing axe for you…or – for those that want a piece of hand-forged artwork from Tommy himself – let him stoke the forge and hammer out an awesome piece of throwing steel!



AXE THROWING

Axe throwing is becoming extremely popular in the United States. Thanks to our Canadian brethren, there has been a surge in the sport, spurring many different venues to start popping up around the country. Don’t be fooled by the imitators, the plain Janes, and the naysayers. Come visit the only place where you can truly ROCK the HAWK!



HOURS OF OPERATION:

TUESDAY-THURSAY- 5PM to 9PM (LAST WALK-IN at 8PM)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY- NOON to 10pm (LAST WALK-IN AT 9PM)

SUNDAY- NOON to 8pm (LAST WALK IN AT 7pm)

We accept plastic only. NO cash. Must wear CLOSED-TOE shoes!

TommyHawks is a BYOB Establishment! See more info here:

WEEKDAYS AVAILABLE FOR LARGE PRIVATE GROUPS.

Contact Us.

tommyhawks417@gmail.com

1631 W. College St, Springfield, Missouri | 417-350-1221

