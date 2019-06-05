Joy Robertson worked as a news anchor and reporter for twenty years, covering breaking news, feature stories, and everything in between for KMIZ-TV in Columbia, MO, KXJB-TV in Fargo ND and eventually KOLR-10 starting in 1997. But after two children – and too many years of late night hours — Joy traded crime and politics for food, drink and fun as a correspondent and producer for The Food Channel. But her hiatus from her long time employer, KOLR-TV, didn’t last long; Joy returned as a co-host of Ozarks Live in early 2014 and enjoys showing off the best in lifestyle, fashion, travel and events in the Ozarks and beyond.

Always one to search out a good story, Joy utilizes digital technology — from DSLR to iPhone to GoPro — to stay connected to Ozarks Live viewers even when she’s freelancing on the road with The Food Channel. From New York to Las Vegas to the California Wine Country and beyond, Joy loves to share great stories with viewers everywhere.