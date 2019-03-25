Hello friends! I’m Madison Hever and I am so excited to be here, in the Ozarks. I am a reporter and multimedia journalist for KOLR 10.

I am a Texas native, born and raised in Houston. I have a Bachelor of Journalism and government minor from the University of Texas at Austin (Hook ’em)!

In college and most recently, I interned at KOLR 10’s sister station, KXAN in Austin, TX. I helped cover the 2018 Midterm Elections, Texas Governor’s Debate and preparations for the 2019 Texas legislative session. While I’ve covered lots of politics, I pride myself in being steadfast in unbiased reporting.

When I’m not reporting, I enjoy checking things off my bucket list, like skydiving, or planning my next adventure to fulfill my ever-present wanderlust. I’m also learning French!

If you have any news tips or ideas, please don’t hesitate to reach out! My email is mhever@kolr10.com

Follow me on Facebook and Twitter: @MadisonHever