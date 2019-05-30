Contact Us

Contact Information

KOLR-TV | KOZL-TV
2650 E. Division
Springfield, MO 65803

KOLR: 417-862-1010
KOZL: 417-862-2727
Office Fax: 417-862-6439
Newsroom: 417-862-6397
Newsroom fax: 417-866-6397

Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:

KOZL
Randy Selvidge
Chief Engineer
2650 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803
P: 417-862-2727
F: 417-862-6439
closedcaptioning@kolr10.com

David Smith
Director of Engineering
2650 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803
P: 417-862-2727
F: 417-862-6439
closedcaptioning@kolr10.com

KOLR
Dean Wasson
Station Manager
2650 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803
P: 417-862-1010
F: 417-862-6439
closedcaptioning@kolr10.com

KOLR
David Smith
Director of Engineering
2650 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803
P: 417-862-1010
F: 417-862-6439
closedcaptioning@kolr10.com