SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This sweet 2-year-old Lab mix puppy is described as lovable, full of life, and loves attention.

Lolly has come a long way knowing that 6 months ago she was a stray and severely emaciated when she was picked up by the Valley Hills Animal Rescue.

Since being at the rescue, Lolly knows all her basic commands, is great on a leash, and is crate trained.

If you’re thinking about adopting Lolly, you can call 417-844-2937 or click here for the Valley Hills website.