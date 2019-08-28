SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Meet Gladys! a 9-week-old sweet cat that is described as different from the rest.

What makes Gladys different is that she wants to do everything with you, most cats are independent, but this kitty is loving, affectionate, and wants love all the time.

She is what is known as a Tuxedo which means she is black and white with white whiskers and eyebrows.

Gladys also has a little light pink nose.

If you’re interested in adopting Glados, you can call the Home For Life Cat Sanctuary at 417-773-5068 or click here to go to their Facebook page.